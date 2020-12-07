H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AB Science SA (ABSCF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on AB Science SA (ABSCF) today and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AB Science SA with a $15.77 average price target.

AB Science SA’s market cap is currently $543.4M and has a P/E ratio of -25.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.06.

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm also engages in the field of veterinary medicine. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.