H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Hold rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 37.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.48 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.