H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals with a $11.50 average price target.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYRS in relation to earlier this year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations.