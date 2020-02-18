H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Ironwood Pharma’s market cap is currently $1.89B and has a P/E ratio of 91.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.36.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.