H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 40.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.80, implying a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.80 price target.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.12 million and GAAP net loss of $12.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.5 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.