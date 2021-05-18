H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

In a report released today, Sameer Joshi from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Blink Charging Co (BLNK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.75.

Joshi has an average return of 266.5% when recommending Blink Charging Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Joshi is ranked #321 out of 7513 analysts.

Blink Charging Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00.

Based on Blink Charging Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.45 million and GAAP net loss of $7.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $701.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.89 million.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its products and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas and Eric Greenberg on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

