H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westport Fuel Systems with a $3.17 average price target, a 151.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.97. Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 530K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate.