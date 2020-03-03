H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.93, close to its 52-week low of $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $27.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.64 and a one-year low of $6.89. Currently, Wave Life Sciences has an average volume of 1.01M.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.