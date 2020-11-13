H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Urovant Sciences (UROV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV), with a price target of $16.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Urovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25.

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $6.55. Currently, Urovant Sciences has an average volume of 84.21K.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for urologic conditions. Its pipeline includes Vibegron (RVT-901) and URO-902. The company was founded on January 27, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.