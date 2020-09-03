H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma (STRO) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Sutro Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Sutro Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.47 million and net profit of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STRO in relation to earlier this year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Its products technologies include XpressCF, anti-body drug conjugates, bispecifics & engineered antibodies and cGMP facility. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja in June 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

