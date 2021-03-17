H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Voyager Digital (Canada), and Microvision.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Wireless Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a one-year high of $7.60 and a one-year low of $1.72. Currently, Summit Wireless Technologies has an average volume of 597.2K.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of wireless audio products. It offers semiconductors and wireless modules to consumer electronics companies and also focuses on implementing software licensing business segment. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, @RX control board, 30 Watt Amp, DAC board and USB TX. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.