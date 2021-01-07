H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $4.63 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average volume of 433.7K.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.

