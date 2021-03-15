H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, an 89.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.64 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Spero Therapeutics has an average volume of 341.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.