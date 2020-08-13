H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rewalk Robotics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

Based on Rewalk Robotics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $760K and GAAP net loss of $3.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4 million.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. Its exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. The firm’s systems include ReWalk Rehabilitation and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.