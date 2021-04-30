H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Renesola (SOL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Renesola (SOL) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renesola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a one-year high of $35.77 and a one-year low of $0.91. Currently, Renesola has an average volume of 2.96M.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.