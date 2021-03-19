H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $7.20 average price target, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, PDS Biotechnology has an average volume of 1.69M.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.