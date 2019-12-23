H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

In a report issued on December 19, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.67, implying a 455.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $32.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRTK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.