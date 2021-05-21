H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.26 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Outlook Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex biosimilar therapeutics. It focuses on monoclonal antibodies, in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.