H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Omeros (OMER)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros (OMER) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.11 million and GAAP net loss of $38.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.46 million.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.