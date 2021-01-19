H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Meridian Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Meridian Bioscience’s market cap is currently $931M and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIVO in relation to earlier this year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of diagnostic test kits, antigens, reagents, and related products. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment consists testing platforms and technologies such as Isothermal DNA Amplification, Rapid Immunoassay, Enzyme-linked Immunoassay, and Anodic Stripping Voltammetry. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.