H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (MUX)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McEwen Mining with a $3.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 4.81M.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.