H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Macy’s (M)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Macy’s (M). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Macy’s with a $9.20 average price target.

Macy’s’ market cap is currently $3.91B and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.13.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.