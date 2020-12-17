H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Itamar Medical (ITMR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itamar Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Itamar Medical’s market cap is currently $258.9M and has a P/E ratio of -15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.73.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.