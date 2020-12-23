H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ion Geophysical (IO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Ion Geophysical (IO) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ion Geophysical with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies. The Operations Optimization segment develops mission-critical subscription offerings and engineering services that enable operational control and optimization offshore. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.