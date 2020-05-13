H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 55.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $15.00 average price target, an 85.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.