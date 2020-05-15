H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hookipa Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Hookipa Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.62 million and GAAP net loss of $10.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.89 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.