H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 47.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.80 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, Homology Medicines has an average volume of 345.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

