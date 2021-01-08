H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report issued on December 23, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 57.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 202.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dynavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.41 million and net profit of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.