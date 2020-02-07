H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CytoDyn (CYDY)

Brian Anderson- February 7, 2020, 7:12 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CytoDyn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.65 and a one-year low of $0.06. Currently, CytoDyn has an average volume of 2.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts