H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cortexyme (CRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme (CRTX) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.75.

Cortexyme’s market cap is currently $990M and has a P/E ratio of -14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.