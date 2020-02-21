H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CORT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Gary Charles Robb, the CFO of CORT sold 30,000 shares for a total of $411,900.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.