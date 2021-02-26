H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Concert Pharma (CNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, which is an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.50 and a one-year low of $5.47. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 435.1K.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.