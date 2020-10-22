H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cleanspark (CLSK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Cleanspark (CLSK) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cleanspark with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Cleanspark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.44 million and GAAP net loss of $8.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.97 million.

Cleanspark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.