H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.17.

The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, Cellectar Biosciences has an average volume of 708.8K.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma; CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease; CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. The company was founded in June,1996 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.