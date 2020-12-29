H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cara Therapeutics with a $29.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.13 and a one-year low of $8.88. Currently, Cara Therapeutics has an average volume of 422.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.