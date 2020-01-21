H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 45.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Capricor Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capricor Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps.