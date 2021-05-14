H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.16, close to its 52-week low of $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capricor Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

Capricor Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $72.04M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.74.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.