H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Biolinerx (BLRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $14.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.64 and a one-year low of $1.06. Currently, Biolinerx has an average volume of 660.1K.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.