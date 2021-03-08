H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

In a report issued on March 5, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), with a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

BerGenBio AS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.39.

Based on BerGenBio AS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $601K and GAAP net loss of $73.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218K and had a GAAP net loss of $57.59 million.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.