H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.20, representing a 153.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $242K and GAAP net loss of $37.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.25 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.