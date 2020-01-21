H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Auryn Resources (AUG)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources (AUG), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Auryn Resources with a $2.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.84 and a one-year low of $0.92. Currently, Auryn Resources has an average volume of 147.3K.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.