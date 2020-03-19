H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.0% and a 31.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aslan Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.18 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Aslan Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 349.1K.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and ASLAN002.