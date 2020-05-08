H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $33.50 average price target, a -20.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $45.50 and a one-year low of $5.70. Currently, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average volume of 414.2K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

