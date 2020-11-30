H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcadia Biosciences with a $11.00 average price target.

Arcadia Biosciences’ market cap is currently $35.75M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.