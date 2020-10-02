H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aptinyx (APTX)

Howard Kim- October 2, 2020, 6:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts