H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Genetic Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.67 and a one-year low of $2.86. Currently, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average volume of 3.17M.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.