H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Altimmune (ALT)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Altimmune has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, representing a 211.6% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.10 and a one-year low of $6.88. Currently, Altimmune has an average volume of 1.05M.

The Group is development stage company which intend to acquire an operating business, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination. The Group does not have any activities.