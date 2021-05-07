H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Alector (ALEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Alector (ALEC) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alector with a $33.00 average price target, representing a 107.8% upside. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.89 and a one-year low of $9.12. Currently, Alector has an average volume of 655.4K.

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.