H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.07, representing a 160.6% upside. In a report issued on January 2, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.