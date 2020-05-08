H.C. Wainwright Remains a Hold on Radius Health (RDUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radius Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.75, implying an 84.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.97 and a one-year low of $10.32. Currently, Radius Health has an average volume of 656.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDUS in relation to earlier this year.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.